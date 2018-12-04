Watch: Chelsea FC on the hunt for next gaming star

Chelsea Football Club and socially led creative agency We Are Social Sport have launched a campaign to find the club's next star player, but they won't be seeking a replacement for any of their current squad.

Although sharp footwork and a huge engine are always welcome at Cobham, Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola is looking for hand-eye coordination and finger speed.

The search for talent is to find a FIFA hotshot to represent Chelsea at the inaugural ePremier League launch on 5 January 2019.

We Are Social Sport’s studio arm has helped Chelsea produce a launch video starring Eden Hazard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fran Kirby and more.

They are shown playing against a mystery gamer for the chance to represent Chelsea in the ePremier League, before calling out Chelsea fans at home to enter the tournament.

The ePremier League tournament will be hosted by gaming partner Gfninity and promoted by Chelsea across their social channels, with a focus on YouTube, Twitch and Instagram.

From this week, Chelsea fans on FIFA 19 can register for the chance to be the club’s representation in the ePremier League.

"Gaming and sport go hand-in-hand; both have passionate communities that often overlap with one another," Chelsea senior marketing manager of partnerships and innovation Jack Peters said.

"There are some incredibly talented gamers out there and this campaign will bring our fans closer to the club and give them the unique opportunity to win a title for Chelsea FC."