Former Facebook exec Craig Mullaney joins Brunswick Group

WASHINGTON: Brunswick Group brought on former Facebook executive Craig Mullaney as a partner.

Mullaney will be based in Washington, DC, and will advise corporate leaders on digital strategies and emerging communications platforms, Brunswick said in a statement.

Mullaney started in his new role on December 3, a Brunswick representative said. He reports to Brunswick’s CEO of the Americas Nikhil Deogun and works alongside the head of the Washington office George Little; the global digital practice lead Mike Krempasky; and Marshall Manson, Brunswick’s digital lead for the U.K., Europe, and other key markets.

Mullaney was Facebook's strategic partner development manager. He founded Facebook’s global executive program and counseled C-suite leaders on how to use Facebook and Instagram to reach stakeholders, according to a statement. A Facebook representative declined to share who is replacing Mullaney.

Before joining Facebook, Mullaney worked at Ustream as the SVP of content, operations, and strategy. Prior to that, he was special advisor for operations and strategy at Department of State.

Mullaney is also a decorated Army combat veteran and the author of the bestseller, "The Unforgiving Minute: A Soldier’s Education."



According to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2018, revenue dropped 5% for Brunswick Group in 2017, when it earned $255.9 million compared to 2016’s revenue of $269.2 million