Schneider Electric names Becky Edwards global comms head

BOSTON: Schneider Electric has hired Becky Edwards as global head of communications, a newly created role at the energy management and automation company.

Edwards is starting at Schneider Electric on Monday, initially based in Geneva. She is planning to relocate to the company’s North American headquarters in Boston in July. Edwards will report to Schneider Electric global CMO Chris Leong and have 30 direct reports.

Vincent Petit, SVP of global thought leadership, previously ran several aspects of communications, explained Edwards. Her role as Schneider’s first global comms head is evolving out of the position, Edwards said.

"[Leong] wanted a partner to help evolve the comms function," she added.

Edwards’ responsibilities include making sure the company’s story supports its global brand strategy Life Is On, which aims to clearly articulate how the company helps customers around the world transform the way they access and consume energy, according to a statement. She will also help the company with thought leadership, influencer relations, PR, and executive comms.

"I want to make sure Schneider Electric gets more exposure in North America," Edwards said, "and I want [to get] greater visibility globally for the executive committee."

Text100 is Schneider Electric’s PR AOR for North America.

With a presence in more than 100 countries, the company provides integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation, and software.

"Schneider Electric is a $30 billion company that [is helping] organizations to use energy more efficiently to help solve the climate dilemma," added Ken Peters, Text100’s EVP and head of client experience for North America.

Most recently, Edwards was director of strategic comms and public affairs at the International Olympic Committee. She said her replacement has not been named, adding that the interim director is Christian Klaue. Edwards’ last day at the organization was November 30.

Before the IOC, Edwards worked at GE, most recently as London-based chief communications officer, overseeing brand, reputation, and marketing communications for all GE businesses in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to her LinkedIn account. Earlier in her career, she was a group SVP at Ruder Finn.