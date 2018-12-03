'We need male as well as female change agents' - Women in PR UK names first 'ambassadors'

Women in PR (WIPR) UK has recruited ten senior industry figures - male and female - as its first "ambassadors".

The organisation said the individuals’ role will be to help accelerate WIPR UK’s mission to increase the number and diversity of women in leadership roles and promote greater equality and diversity in the industry.

The ambassadors will provide strategic advice and guidance and use their influence, network and resources to support the Women in PR mission, the group stated.

WIPR UK said: "While men have always been welcome as speakers and attendees at Women in PR events, this is the first time the organisation is welcoming men in an official capacity, recognising that we need male as well as female change agents."

The ambassadors are:

Amanda Coleman, head of corporate communication, Greater Manchester Police Evadney Campbell, co-founder, Shiloh PR Jackie Cooper, senior advisor, Edelman Joan O’Connor, PR director, Coca-Cola Europe Nicola Green, director of corporate affairs, O2 Andrew Soar, freelance creative communications director David Gallagher, president, international, Omnicom Public Relations Group David Holdstock, director of communications, Local Government Association James Coyle, head of PR, social media and CSR, Samsung Electronics UK Tony Langham, co-founder and CEO, Lansons

The ten will not be responsible for governance, which will remain with the elected committee.

Bibi Hilton, president of Women in PR and MD at Golin, said: "Two-thirds of the industry is female, yet at board director level this drops to 42 per cent, according to this year’s PRCA PR Census. To close our above UK average 23 per cent industry gender pay gap in agencies and stop brilliant women leaving the industry, we have to increase the number and diversity of women in leadership roles and create a more equal workplace. This new ambassador programme will help increase the speed of change, and Women in PR is really excited to work with this group in 2019."

Earlier this year, WIPR UK and PRWeek launched the most recent iteration of the Mentoring Scheme, which is designed to inspire the next generation of female PR leaders.