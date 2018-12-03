5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

U.S. markets will be closed on Wednesday as part of a national day of mourning to honor the late former President George H.W. Bush. President Donald Trump, who was not invited to the April funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, is planning to attend, according to CNBC.

The state funeral also means that planned testimony of Google CEO Sundar Pichai in front of the House Judiciary Committee will be put off until next week, according to Reuters. Conservatives have accused Google, which was famously represented by an empty chair in a September Senate hearing, of bias against them.

Global ad spending is set for its strongest showing this decade in 2018. A Magna Global forecast indicated ad spending will be up 7.2% this year to $552 billion. Earlier projections had the growth rate at 6.4%. The WPP company also raised its expectations for 2019 ad spend growth to 4.7% from 4%, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Marriott could face the first big GDPR fine over its massive data breach. The intrusion, revealed last week, falls under European GDPR rules despite Marriott being based in the U.S., according to Campaign. Cybersecurity experts said the hotel company missed a chance to detect the breach in 2015, according to the WSJ.

President Donald Trump’s billing of his trade truce with China isn’t the same as the official White House statement. Trump said the Chinese government will be "getting rid of tariffs," but the official administration explanation said both sides have temporarily agreed not to raise tariffs further, according to CNBC.