Consulate General of Poland in New York renews with Edelman

Edelman is helping to promote Polish culture and ties between the U.S. and Poland.

NEW YORK: The Consulate General of Poland in New York has renewed its agreement with Edelman and agreed to pay the comms firm more to promote Polish culture and ties between Poland and America.

The renewal, filed on the Department of Justice’s FARA website on Tuesday, is between Edelman and the White House Writers Group, which is acting as an agent for the Consulate General of Poland.

Edelman and the White House Writers Group started working with the Consulate General of Poland in New York in June. The contract was set to expire at the end of December, but will now be extended until June 30, 2019, according to the FARA website.

In addition, the original monthly retainer of $10,000 increases to $20,000, effective November 1, 2018.

This means the overall budget of the account is $250,000, which includes professional fees of $232,000 and estimated expenses of $18,000. Also, according to the document, Edelman is charging a 10% mark-up on third party expenses.

According to the first agreement, Edelman was hired as a comms advisor for events centered on Polish history and culture with the overall goal of celebrating Polish culture in the U.S. and promoting U.S. and Polish relations.