The founder and CEO of Manifest Group joins the podcast to discuss his agency's fast expansion and creative philosophy. Also: State Farm's review, Burger King's stunt, and Fearless Girl on the move.

Alex Myers, founder and CEO of Manifest Group, gives PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch a breakdown of his agency.

Myers walks PRWeek through the highs and lows of working with BrewDog, such as its beer bar on the U.S.-Mexico border and a rogue press release promising to give a free beer to supporters of President Donald Trump.

The group also talks about State Farm's PR AOR review, Burger King's gibberish tweet, and Fearless Girl's latest move.