5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Sandberg’s shifting story. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg asked the company’s communications team to look into the holdings of financier and high-profile critic George Soros, according to The New York Times. Sandberg has tried to distance herself from Facebook’s response to criticism from Soros, specifically its hiring of Definers Public Affairs, which outgoing communications chief Elliot Schrage took responsibility for this month.

Marriott International said Friday that the personal information of 500 million customers in a Starwood Hotel guest reservation database has been compromised. Unauthorized parties had been accessing Starwood’s network since 2014, according to the hotel chain.

President Donald Trump tweeted this morning that his efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow were "very legal & very cool." However, Trump denied that he had business interests in Russia throughout the 2016 presidential campaign. He did not mention a BuzzFeed report that the Trump Organization had planned to give Russian President Vladimir Putin a $50 million penthouse in the theoretical Trump Tower Moscow.

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn’s stay in a Japanese prison has been extended by 10 days, according to The Wall Street Journal. Ghosn, who has lost top executive roles at both Nissan and Mitsubishi, has been accused of lying to the Japanese government about his compensation package.

Something to keep in mind for weekend social media use: Instagram is rolling out a feature that allows users to share stories with only "close friends," instead of all of their contacts on the Facebook-owned platform. Not that any of you, dear readers, would regret sharing too much on social media!