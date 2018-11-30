Channel 4 urges businesses to help disabled people for #PurpleLightUp campaign

Broadcaster is marking International Day of Persons with Disabilities across its network.

Channel 4 is marking International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December by launching a global #PurpleLightUp campaign across its network.

The day encourages people to recognise disability by wearing purple and calls on businesses to use the colour in their logos, websites and offices. The #PurpleLightUp movement, created by the organisation PurpleSpace, celebrates the economic contributions made by disabled people.

Channel 4 will air a two-minute film for #PurpleLightUp, developed by 4Sales’ creative arm PL4Y and produced by The Outfit, after The Last Leg tonight (30 November) and leading up to 3 December.

BT, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Lloyd's of London, Nationwide, Reed Smith, Scope and Virgin Media funded the spot, which features employees from each brand talking about disabled people’s concerns and how they are perceived in the workplace.

The film includes The Last Leg presenter Adam Hills and encourages businesses to help disabled people find careers so they can thrive.

As part of the campaign, Channel 4 will also have the first-ever live signing of Channel 4 News on 3 December, while #PurpleLightUp idents and special continuity announcements will run throughout the day. Sunday Brunch will mark the occasion by creating purple cocktails and pudding on 2 December.

Dan Brooke, Channel 4’s chief marketing and communications officer and board diversity champion, said: "In the UK, there are seven million people of working age with health conditions or disabilities and an astonishing 50% are unemployed.

"This represents a huge wealth of talent which is simply going to waste. And it’s not just the people themselves who are losing out; businesses are losing out, as is Britain plc."

Channel 4’s London and Manchester offices will also embrace purple and encourage staff to wear the colour for the day.

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign