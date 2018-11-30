Publicis.Sapient appoints Ashish Prashar as global comms chief

Publicis.Sapient has appointed Boris Johnson's former press secretary Ashish Prashar as senior director of global media and analyst relations.

Prashar joins Publicis Groupe’s digital business transformation arm after an extensive career in UK and US politics.

Aside from being Johnson’s secretary when he was Mayor of London, Prashar also handled communications for the Conservative Party and has worked for former prime minister Tony Blair and on Barack Obama’s US presidential campaign.

More recently he has led media relations and developed government affairs programmes for several start-ups in New York City, Sao Paulo and London.

Prashar has also advised political and issues-based campaigns in the US, including several candidates in the recent US 2018 midterm elections.

Prashar, who now resides in New York, currently sits of the board of Gotham Cares and Exodus.