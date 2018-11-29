Experian kicks agencies' tires as it considers RFP

The credit reporting agency is thinking about putting its North American PR AOR account up for grabs after sending out an RFI.

DUBLIN: Credit data company Experian has issued an RFI for its North American AOR business and is considering putting the account up for review.

In an emailed RFI sent by Experian’s procurement department in early October, the company said it has been identifying potential agency partners for "future public relations services RFPs."

Weber Shandwick is Experian’s AOR for North America.

Gerry Tschopp, SVP, head of global external communications, and chief communications officer at Experian, said the goal of the request for information is to assemble a target list of firms. The company may decide to issue an RFP, he added.

"Weber [Shandwick] is our North America agency of record. We’ve been working with them for just over a year," he said. "We have only issued the RFI, but haven’t done anything with an RFP at this point. We are considering it, but haven’t made any decisions yet."

Tschopp said Experian’s North American procurement team regularly makes these requests "to ensure we know what capabilities are available."

Weber representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

In the emailed RFI, Experian asked for information about the following: agency credentials; crisis communications; C-level positioning; B2B and B2C media relations; leadership and business profiles; product launches; strategic writing; digital and social media; key clients; financial services, technology, and data and analytics.

The company also said via email that it is looking at PR firms that do not represent companies "that would fall into our competitive set, including TransUnion, Equifax, FICO, and Acxiom."

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Experian describes itself as a global information services company providing data and analytical tools to clients around the world. Experian’s fiscal first-half revenue from North America, which accounts for 57% of its business, was $1.43 billion, up 10% organically year-over-year, according to Reuters.