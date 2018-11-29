'Financial Times' veteran Darcy Keller moves to Dimensional Fund Advisors

AUSTIN, TX: Dimensional Fund Advisors has hired Darcy Keller as head of corporate communications.

The investment and mutual fund company, based in Austin, Texas, said in a statement that Keller will "focus on growing Dimensional’s reputation for leadership and innovation and the important role it plays in delivering a great client experience."

Keller was most recently chief communications and marketing officer at the Financial Times. She worked at the business newspaper for 11 years in comms roles and served as an executive board member for five years, according to her LinkedIn profile, before stepping down this year to return to her hometown of Austin. She was replaced by CNBC's Finola McDonnell.

Prior, Keller was SVP of corporate affairs for Pearson Professional, which owned the FT. She has also served as the newspaper’s global director of communications, its comms head in the Americas, and leader of its global press office.

Keller wasn’t available for additional comment.

Dimensional has more than 1,300 staffers in 13 offices in nine countries. As of the end of September, it had $596 billion in assets under management, according to its website.

This story was updated to correct the time of Keller's departure from the FT.