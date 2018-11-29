Sticky fingers: Burger King blames Cini Minis icing for gibberish tweet

The whimsical tweet was all to promote the return of Cini Minis, or so the burger chain says.

Remember that time Burger King tweeted gibberish? (You should. It was only yesterday). The Home of the Whopper is blaming it on icing, icing from its reintroduced cinnamon rolls, that is.

The bewildering tweets were all to promote Cini Minis, the bite-sized cinnamon rolls that the chain introduced in 1998 and discontinued in the 2000s.

"We were sober, we didn’t get hacked, the intern didn’t go rogue, a cat didn’t run on the keyboard," Burger King tweeted on Thursday morning. (Not that anyone was speculating). "Cini Minis are back; you try typing with icing on your hands..."

so about yesterday:



- we were sober

- we didn’t get hacked

- the intern didn’t go rogue

- a cat didn’t run on the keyboard



??CINI MINIS are back?? you try typing with icing on your hands... pic.twitter.com/09Q0Wgv7X9 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) November 29, 2018

Mystery solved.