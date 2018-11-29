Twitter: 'We liked our tweets, so we made them bigger'

How big can you go with 280 characters?

Twitter launched an out-of-home campaign in New York City on Tuesday that aims to engage fans in a fun, conversational way.

The initiative, created by Twitter’s in-house marketing team, includes real tweets from @Twitter on billboards in Times Square to show the brand’s voice. Since revealing its new tone in September, Twitter has seen an increase in consumer engagement, including 14 times more replies to tweets from its own handle.

"We liked our tweets, so we made them bigger," said a Twitter spokesperson.

In the summer of 2016, Twitter defined the brand’s voice and meaning to the public. At the time, the brand stated in a blog, "Twitter is where you go to see what’s happening everywhere in the world right now. From breaking news and entertainment to sports and politics, from big events to everyday interests with all the live commentary that makes Twitter unique."

That year, Twitter launched its What’s Happening campaign, which included OOH ads around New York City that reflected the biggest stories told on the platform that year.

