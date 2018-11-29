'Just evil': Patagonia passes on $10m of Trump tax cuts to climate change groups

Outdoor clothing business Patagonia has slammed corporate tax cuts as 'irresponsible' and pledges to put the $10m it would have saved 'back into the planet'.

In a post on LinkedIn yesterday entitled 'Our Urgent Gift to the Planet', Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario referenced the recent US Climate Assessment Report, stating: 'Far too many have suffered the consequences of global warming in recent months, and the political response has so far been woefully inadequate – and the denial is just evil'.

Earlier this week, President Trump simply said "I don't believe it" when asked outside the White House about the report, caveating that he had only "read some of it", while also claiming that "right now we're at the cleanest we've ever been and that's very important to me".

Last year, Trump slashed the coporate tax rate from 35 per cent to 21 per cent, which saved businesses an estimated $1.5 trillion, but is predicted to increase the government's budget deficit by $1 trillion over 10 years.

Marcario's post went on to highlight how Patagonia's corporate responsibility includes paying its taxes and that Trump's corporate tax cuts 'threatened vital services at the expense of our planet'.

"Being a responsible company means paying your taxes in proportion to your success and supporting your state and federal governments, which in turn contribute to the health and well-being of civil society," she wrote.

"Taxes fund our important public services, our first responders and our democratic institutions. Taxes protect the most vulnerable in our society, our public lands and other life-giving resources. In spite of this, the Trump administration initiated a corporate tax cut, threatening these services at the expense of our planet."

We're giving our $10 million tax cut back to the planet.https://t.co/3mB5NQYCB6 pic.twitter.com/WAjpkMImOq — Patagonia (@patagonia) 28 November 2018

The statement confirmed that Patagonia's donation would be on top of the ongoing 'one per cent [of sales] for the planet' it already commits to associated charities.

Patagonia was founded in 1973 by pioneering rock climber Yvon Chouinard, and has built a reputation for putting environmentalism, transparency and social causes at the heart of its business operations. In 2012 it became California's first benefit corporation (B-Corp) – an accreditation that requires companies to achieve a minimum score for 'social and environmental performance'.

A new UN climate change campaign – the People's Seat – was launched last week, fronted by Sir David Attenborough and environmental campaigner Kathy Jetnil-Kijiñer, who urge ordinary people to speak up before it's too late.