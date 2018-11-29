Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Thursday morning

Unilever CEO to retire; Dick's Sporting Goods' sales drop; Pabst will live to see another day; and other news to know this morning.

Unilever CEO Paul Polman is retiring after a decade in the role. Alan Jope, president of Unilever’s Beauty and Personal Care division, will succeed him on January 1. Jope joined the CPG giant in 1985, initially working in marketing roles in the U.K., Thailand, and the U.S. The leadership change comes after Unilever gave up on a plan in October to move its HQ out of the U.K. after big investors objected. Unilever has dual headquarters in London and Rotterdam, but wanted to consolidate its headquarters in the Dutch city.

Dick’s Sporting Goods’ sales dropped in the past three months, following its decision in February to stop selling assault-style firearms and cease selling guns to customers under age 21. Revenue fell 4.5% to $1.86 billion amid challenges in the company's hunting business during Q3. Sales at stores open at least 12 months fell 6.1% compared to the prior year.

Hipsters, rejoice! Pabst beer will live to see another day. MillerCoors and Pabst Brewing Co. settled a contract lawsuit Wednesday in which Pabst claimed MillerCoors was threatening to put it out of business. MillerCoors has produced and shipped most of Pabst beer since 1999, but claimed it could not continue to do so after their contract expired in 2020. All issues in the case were "amicably resolved," a Pabst representative told media outlets. No terms were immediately announced.

House Democrats nominated Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to serve as speaker, paving the way for her to be elected to the top post in January. The vote was 203 voting for Pelosi, 32 opposing her, and three members leaving their ballot blank. One member was absent. She became the first female speaker in 2007.

Expect a significant campaign from Chicken of the Sea International next year. MWWPR, the seafood company’s PR AOR, is helping to reintroduce it to consumers in Q1 2019.