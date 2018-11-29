Watch: Flight Centre campaign puts kids in charge of holidays

Flight Centre's new campaign sees roles reversed as part of a new service, with the travel agent creating holidays based on children's ideas and imagination.

A light-hearted film shows kids 'pranking' agents at a London Flight Centre store, demanding six-star hotels, kangaroos and black lamborghinis should be included in their holidays.

The campaign, conceived and developed by Rooster PR, comes on the back of Flight Centre research that showed holidays feature in three of the top four things that change in parents' lives after having kids.

Yvonne Hobden, head of marketing at Flight Centre, said: "Family holidays are where memories are made, but with parents finding decision-making more difficult and revolving so many choices around their kids on a daily basis, we want to bring the fun and spontaneity back to holidays.

"Our team have been blown away by the kind and imaginative ideas kids have come up with, from their own weird and wacky dream holidays to wanting to reward their parents and spend quality time together."

The video was delivered by Snappin Turtle Productions.