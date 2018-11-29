OnePlus switches to The Academy following competitive pitch

Added 1 hour ago by Arvind Hickman

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has appointed The Academy as its retained PR agency following a competitive pitch, PRWeek understands.

OnePlus previously worked with technology specialist Harvard, which only picked up the account in March following a review. Harvard’s remit included launching the OnePlus 6 in the UK market.

OnePlus was founded in 2013 by former Oppo vice-president Pete Lau and Carl Pei. Oppo remains a major investor in the business.

The Shenzen-based manufacturer is known for producing high-quality, affordable Android smartphones.

OnePlus recently forged a new partnership with Formula One racing team McLaren.

The Academy is handling PR on a ‘Salute to Speed’ launch event in December.

The Academy and OnePlus declined to comment. 

