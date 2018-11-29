MWWPR to help reintroduce Chicken of the Sea to consumers

The agency will roll out a national campaign for the tuna giant in Q1 2019.

SAN DIEGO: MWWPR has been named PR AOR for Chicken of the Sea International and will be rolling out a national campaign for the seafood company in Q1 2019.

"When you look at the canned tuna products, we have not done massive campaign since 2014," explained Craig Rexroad, communications director for North America Thai Union. Chicken of the Sea International is headquartered in San Diego and is a subsidiary of Thai Union Group, a publicly traded company based in Thailand.

Specifically, Rexroad said Chicken of the Sea International and MWW are planning now for a significant campaign next year.

Chicken of the Sea International wants to garner attention for newer products, such as Chicken of the Sea Infusions flavored tuna, as well as Genova, its premium canned albacore and yellowfin tuna brand and the traditional Chicken of the Sea canned tuna, explained Rexroad.

"We are working with teams in Los Angeles and also New York as well on our national push," he said. "MWW is executing two influencer test campaigns; one for Infusions in Chicago and one for Chicken of the Sea in Los Angeles. We will be taking the learnings from the test market and rolling out a national campaign in Q1."

Chicken of the Sea hired MWW, along with David & Goliath, to reintroduce its traditional tuna brand to consumers and roll out newer brands as well. MWW won the account in a review held in late summer. MWW was one of four agencies that pitched, said Rexroad.

"It was part and parcel," he said. "We wanted to look at all marketing and all our comms [work] at the same time and find the agencies needed to take us to next level and introduce new products and programs this year and into 2019."

Budget information was not disclosed. The contract lasts six months.

"Our contracts traditionally last six months," Rexroad said. "We sign the contracts and then do reviews every six months, but our last agency was with us for approximately four years."

Amusement Park, a Los Angeles-based firm, was the incumbent on the account, said Rexroad. Chicken of the Sea stopped working with Amusement Park at the end of September, he said. Amusement Park did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pam Naumes, VP of digital in MWW’s Los Angeles office will lead a team of five people on the account, said MWW MD Tara Naughton, who led the pitch.

Naughton said planning for the campaign is underway, adding that MWW is also currently working with influencers and working to increase awareness for the company’s new products and has helped with some trade and sustainability announcements.