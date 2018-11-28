State Farm puts PR AOR account up for review

Weber Shandwick is the insurance provider's agency of record.

BLOOMINGTON, IL: State Farm is reviewing its PR AOR account, the company confirmed this week.

Weber Shandwick has served as the Bloomington, Illinois-based insurance company’s AOR for nine years.

State Farm began the process in the fall and was pitched by agencies in October, according to sources familiar with the review. A decision is expected soon.

A State Farm representative confirmed the review but did not disclose how many agencies are pitching or the review timeline.

"State Farm works with many vendors, and those relationships continue to evolve," the spokesperson said, via email. "We continually review these relationships through a rigorous process, which is currently underway."

The spokesperson confirmed that the Interpublic Group agency was included in the review.

"We periodically review all our relationships, and currently the PR partnership (PR agency of record) is being examined," the spokesperson said. "Weber is included in that review."

A Weber Shandwick spokesperson declined to comment on the pitch.

Early this year, State Farm consolidated most of its marketing work with Omnicom Group, according to AdWeek. Weber continued to serve as its PR AOR after that decision.

State Farm is the largest and most profitable property-casualty insurer in the U.S., according to Forbes. Its 2017 revenue grew by nearly 3% year-over-year to $78.3 billion, and it reported net income of $2.2 billion.