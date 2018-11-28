5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Miroma Group has agreed to acquire Way to Blue, a London-based global comms firm that has 100 staffers and a footprint across North America, Australia, and Asia, as well as European markets France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain. Way to Blue’s clients include Amazon, NBCUniversal, and 20th Century Fox.

The latest Facebook controversy: "Facebook has a black people problem." That’s according to Mark Luckie, a former staffer who handled the social network’s relationships with influencers. Luckie, who is black, said in a 2,500-word post on Tuesday that the company often has good intentions that are not practiced, noting that "in some buildings, there are more ‘Black Lives Matter’ posters than there are actual black people."

Facebook is failing its Black employees and its Black users. Here’s why: https://t.co/PJSRrFJZrO pic.twitter.com/LeCYxCwBpX — Mark S. Luckie (@marksluckie) November 27, 2018

The president and his eldest daughter are on a media blitz. President Donald Trump told The Washington Post that he’s not happy with Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell and that he’s a person who has "very high levels of intelligence" but doesn’t believe in climate change. He later told Politico he’s willing to shut down the federal government in just over a week over border security. White House aide Ivanka Trump tried to put distance between her email problem and that of Hillary Clinton in an interview with ABC News and said she’s not worried about family members being ensnared by the Mueller probe.

Election season is almost over, for now. But first, Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, she of the "public hanging" comments, fended off a challenge from Democrat Mike Espy in Mississippi. The win cemented the GOP’s 53-to-47 advantage in Senate.

Nissan’s auditor had questions about former top executive Carlos Ghosn’s lavish spending as far back as five years ago, but the automaker defended the transactions, in contrast with its statements that only Ghosn and another top executive knew about the spending. Ernst & Young ShinNihon brought the transactions to Nissan’s attention several times, according to Reuters.