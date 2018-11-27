Lagrant Communications appoints Keisha Brown as president

Brown was previously the firm's EVP and chair of health and wellness. Founder Kim Hunter remains chairman and CEO.

LOS ANGELES: Lagrant Communications has named Keisha Brown, formerly EVP and chair of its health and wellness practice, as president.

Brown will serve as the agency’s first president other than founder Kim Hunter, who will continue to serve as chairman and CEO. She will retain her position as chair of the agency’s healthcare practice, Hunter said. Brown will be charged with landing new business, servicing clients, and positioning the firm as "a premier multicultural agency."

Brown will report to Hunter and will have seven direct reports. She started her career in PR at Lagrant, holding positions including VP and media and promotions director and SVP and chief creative and innovative officer, according to a statement from the agency.