Headland recruits former Teneo MD and Hammerson head of comms

Headland has appointed Teneo managing director Jane Hadden as a partner and Hammerson head of comms Lindsay Dunford as director, PRWeek can reveal.

Their appointments follow several other senior hires for Headland in recent months, including former JWT global planning director Rob Alexander, 10 Downing Street’s head of strategic communications Ben Mascall, and Chuka Umunna’s former policy adviser Gabriel Huntley.

Hadden has worked in senior agency roles at Teneo – where she was also director in the leadership coaching team – and Edelman for the past eight years.

She has advised senior executives from Coca-Cola, Facebook, McDonald’s, Shell, O2, National Grid and Google on corporate communications, speech-writing and media training for crisis situations.

Prior to working in communications she was an accomplished BBC producer for BBC News and breakfast programmes.

Dunford was most recently head of corporate communications for FTSE 250 property company Hammerson. She led comms on the company’s acquisition of Grand Central in Birmingham and a €1.85bn (£1.64bn) portfolio of assets in Dublin, which marked Hammerson’s entry to the Irish market.

Dunford has also worked for the financial communications team at Citigate Dewe Rogerson, advising on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions and capital markets activity for clients including Morrisons, Poundland and Hotel Chocolat.

Headland chief executive Chris Salt said the pair would add "exceptional board-level advisory skills".

"Jane has a fantastic track record working with senior executives in some of the most testing environments imaginable. Her ability to counsel c-suite members both on their message and their delivery of it is a rare skill," Salt added.

"To be able to add Lindsay’s combination of top-level in-house and agency experience at the same time is brilliant news for Headland. She has worked at the sharp end of corporate and financial communications for well over a decade and knows exactly how to deliver high-quality, impactful advice."

Hadden added: "The pressure on today's CEOs and leaders to be strong, natural communicators is more intense than it’s ever been and I'm looking forward to supporting Headland's portfolio of clients through their most important, high-stakes moments."