APCO Worldwide's UK chief resigns after six years

Added 2 hours ago by Danny Rogers

APCO Worldwide's leader in the UK, James Acheson-Gray, is leaving the firm at the end of the year, PRWeek has learned.

News

Acheson-Gray, who has been UK managing director of the public affairs specialist since 2012, resigned last week. He will remain in the role until the end of December and declined to comment on his future plans.

Brad Staples, CEO of APCO Worldwide, said a search for James’s replacement was underway internally and externally. During this transition phase, Alex Bigland and Polly Kennedy, deputy managing directors, will assume the roles of interim joint managing directors of the London office.

Since joining APCO from Grayling, where he was MD for International, in January 2012, Acheson-Gray has helped shape the network’s presence in the UK market.

"Under his leadership, our business in London has grown significantly and our performance has improved markedly," said Staples. "We have also won a multitude of industry awards, which have recognised the quality of our work and APCO’s position as a great place to work."

Acheson-Gray (47), who spent his whole career until APCO at Grayling, is a well-networked public affairs and corporate affairs advisor, who also sits on the board at the famous Queen’s tennis club.

