Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Cyber Monday

Why is the office WiFi so slow? It’s Cyber Monday, and experts say it’s going to be the busiest online shopping day in history. Adobe Analytics has predicted $7.8 billion in online sales today, up nearly 18% from last year. Online Black Friday sales increased more than 23% from last year.

This morning’s latest: Mitsubishi has ousted Carlos Ghosn from the role of chairman, following the lead of Nissan, which did the same last Thursday. Ghosn was arrested in Japan last week on suspicion of financial misconduct. And President Donald Trump has threatened on Twitter to close the border with Mexico permanently.

Let’s catch up on Facebook. British lawmakers are threatening to publish emails to and from top Facebook executives after a parliamentary officer seized documents connected to a lawsuit. The files reportedly contain correspondences with CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other top executives.

While much of the U.S. was traveling for Thanksgiving last Wednesday, outgoing Facebook comms head Elliot Schrage revealed more about the company’s decision to hire Definers Public Affairs and took responsibility for hiring the firm. The post included a comment from COO Sheryl Sandberg, who has been on the receiving end of considerable blame for not stepping in to stop Definers’ work.

What was Definers doing? The firm, which also worked with Qualcomm, started a "draft Tim Cook for president in 2020" campaign in an effort to drive a wedge between the CEO and the White House. Definers also worked with startups Lyft, Lime, and Juul.