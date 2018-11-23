Creativebrief launches online pitch management platform

Pitch consultants Creativebrief have launched a new platform that allows brands to manage parts of the pitch process online, improving the time and efficiency of a traditional agency review.

The algorithm-based tool helps brands take control of the search and find agencies that match their selection criteria. It is a supplementary service and does not replace human-led pitches if clients prefer the traditional process.

"The platform will intelligently understand what the brief is and serve up agencies that the client might not have considered that could potentially match that brief and have the right skills, experiences, culture and everything else they are looking for," Creativebrief managing director Charlie Carpenter told PRWeek.

In a traditional pitch process, a brand will approach a pitch consultant and ask them to create a shortlist of agencies that meets a client brief. Last year, Creativebrief research found that 93% of agencies and 61% of brands think the pitch process is no longer fit for purpose.

The platform allows clients to take more control over the initial search phase, but does not negate the need for face-to-face interaction, particularly at the chemistry phase of a pitch.

"It’s about empowering clients to do their own thing and the platform supplements the face to face advise that we would give them," Carpenter said.

"It’s for brands that want more autonomy or want to do it faster without having to work with us [in earlier phases of the proces]. Over time it will get smarter and become more machine learning based and understand rhythms and patterns, such as what that client has asked for in the past and serve up agencies that a more relevant to the client."

Carpenter admitted there is a risk the online tool could, in theory, cannibalise parts of the service that Creativebrief provides. However, he said the consultancy has always set out to "put more power in the hands of a client" and provide "clients and agencies more direct contact".

"Our expectations is there will always be some clients who want hand-holding and face-to-face consultancy, but this is about democratising the process and we think this will allow us to scale up the number of opportunities we can provide to agencies," he added.