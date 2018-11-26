Book by Cadillac vet Melody Lee joins Shiseido

GM is shutting down the luxury car-subscription service by the end of the year.

NEW YORK: Melody Lee, the former global director of luxury car-subscription service Book by Cadillac, has joined cosmetics company Shiseido as VP of brand development.

Lee starts in the newly created role next week. Her work at Shiseido will involve strategic projects across the company’s brands. She would not discuss how many direct reports she has or who she reports to.

Lee was also reluctant to discuss what top priorities she would be focusing on in the new position.

"I’m looking forward to putting my luxury marketing experience to work in an industry that is seeing a lot of change," she said. "But I need to figure it out and get in the landscape first. It’s hard for me to know exactly because it’s a new position. It’s going to take a couple of weeks, or months, to really understand the organization."

Lee spent six years at the automaker, first as director of brand marketing before moving to Book. General Motors Co. said earlier this month that it is shutting down the car-subscription service - available in Los Angeles, Dallas, and New York - by the end of the year, according to media reports.

Lee said she left Cadillac in mid-August. Cadillac could not immediately be reached for comment.

Earlier in her career, Lee was an EVP at Hill+Knowlton Strategies.



She was a member of the PRWeek 40 Under 40 class of 2012.