Golin London names senior hires, confirms two departures

Golin has announced two senior hires in its corporate, b2b and technology team in London, in part to replace recent departures.

Tom Glover, former director of comms at the Financial Times, joins as executive director, media. He will oversee leadership of Golin’s ‘connector’ community of media and channel specialists across consumer, corporate, b2b and technology, and also lead strategy, content and media on key Golin technology clients.

Victoria Brophy joins as an executive director from Ketchum, working across a corporate portfolio and reporting to deputy Emily Luscombe, who was hired earlier this year to oversee the corporate, b2b and tech businesses.

Golin said the hires will in part replace two long-standing senior leaders and current executive directors, who are both moving in-house. Will Sturgeon is moving to PWC after almost eights years and Shona Inglis to packaging company DS Smith, a Golin client, after nine years at the agency.

A further senior hire will join in January as executive director in technology. Golin confirmed.

The agency's MD Bibi Hilton said: "As we move forward in our ambition to be the most progressive public relations agency in the industry, I am excited about the new bright and brilliant brains joining us. This year we have seen significant growth across our corporate, b2b and technology business. Tom and Victoria bring a wealth of experience and expertise from financial services, sustainability, technology, FMCG and crisis and issues. With them and others soon joining to turbo-charge that growth, we are looking forward to an exciting 2019.

"It has been a pleasure working closely with Will and Shona for the best part of a decade and we wish them all the best as they embark on their new adventures client-side."

At the start of November the the Interpublic Group agency announced a repositioning in which it is "proudly" called itself a PR agency.

Separately, Golin's Singapore office this morning announced it had acquired creative content agency Hurrah Productions to boost its "visual storytelling capabilities".