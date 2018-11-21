Golin buys Singapore creative content agency Hurrah Productions

The move will see Hurrah staff and clients become part of Golin Singapore. It follows the launch of Golin’s Digital, Analytics and Creative (DAC) team in Singapore, which it said aims to "develop braver creatives fuelled by deeper insights across its regional portfolio of clients".

Hurrah Productions founder James Rotheram will now hold the title of executive director at Golin. The agency’s clients include Netflix, Aston Martin, UD Trucks and Jetstar.

Tarun Deo, MD, Singapore and Southeast Asia, at Golin, said: "Visual storytelling is going to be an integral part of what we do in progressive public relations, whether that comes in short- or long-form content, for social or broadcast. With Hurrah Productions’ strong reputation in the industry, keen eye for creative detail and amazing culture, I believe they will be a fantastic addition to the Golin Singapore team, as we continue to be the nice guys who kick ass."

Rotheram said: "We’ve come a long way since we started 10 years ago in an industry that has changed beyond recognition. Bringing our offering alongside Golin’s in earned and owned media is an exciting prospect and we think we have something very special to offer brands."

Financial details of the transaction have not been released.

The acquistion follows a previous move by Golin to bolster its creative firepower via acquisition when it bought London's Brooklyn Brothers in 2016.

Elsewhere is Asia, earlier this month, Golin launched a brand affiliate office in Kuala Lumpur in partnership with independent PR consultancy Rantau.

Also earlier this month, the Interpublic Group agency announced a 'repositioning' – leaning into its legacy and "proudly" calling itself a PR agency, according to CEO Matt Neale.