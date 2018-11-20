Erin Johnson appointed chief comms officer at Gifnote

"Her work is driven by creative excellence and a sharp understanding of today's digital media landscape and economy."

NEW YORK: Erin Johnson has been appointed as chief communications officer for Gifnote following her departure from J. Walter Thompson Worldwide.

She will oversee the marketing communications strategy and execution for new music messaging platform.

"Gifnote is an intriguing, innovative brand rooted at the intersection of music, technology and the universal need for authentic human connection," said Johnson. "Songbytes are a meaningful and universally understood form of expression relevant in today’s digital economy, and I look forward to joining the team and shaping the story of Gifnote -- a brand of the future. "

Gifnote works in compliance and partnership with the music industry, offering a patented technology platform, comprehensive database and search engine of licensed Songbytes from thousands of artists.

Andy Blacker, CEO and co-founder at Gifnote, said: "Erin Johnson is highly respected as a strategic communications leader and we have long admired her work and integrity. Her work is driven by creative excellence and a sharp understanding of today’s digital media landscape and economy.

"Our mission is to bring our patented and licensed Songbytes into the world’s largest form of communication — texting and social posts. Erin is the right partner to help us achieve that mission globally and we are thrilled to welcome her to our executive team."

Johnson spent 13 years at JWT, where she worked as the chief communications officer.

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign