AB InBev veteran Marianne Amssoms launches consultancy

Known as Carpe mutatio, the consultancy will help companies "seize change," according to Amssoms.

NEW YORK: Former Anheuser-Busch InBev VP of global comms Marianne Amssoms has launched a consultancy called Carpe mutatio.

Amssoms’ consultancy, which is based in New York, launched this week. She said she does not have additional staff, but plans to grow organically as required.

Carpe mutatio, meaning "seize change," is focused on helping clients with reputation management, leadership and advocacy development, and purpose, culture, and stakeholder issues, Amssoms explained.

"On a professional level, my plea is to seize change," she said. "Change is here to stay and offers great opportunity. That is my purpose and what the name stands for."

Amssoms added that small, medium, and large organizations struggle with "the same kind of things" when dealing with growth, scale, leadership, and reputation.

"I also see them grapple with an increasingly complex and globally connected stakeholder landscape," she said, adding that the consultancy will not cater to a particular industry or company of a certain size.

"[My consultancy] is about maximizing each organization’s growth potential," said Amssoms. "Coming back to the change everyone has in common in some way, if you manage it well, the ROI in terms of market share or talent retention or reputation can be huge, but if managed poorly, it can be a drain on resources and results."

Amssoms declined to name clients.

Previously, Amssoms was VP of global comms at Anheuser-Busch InBev, where she led reputation and comms before leaving this summer after a 15-year career. Pablo Jimenez Zorrilla replaced Amssoms in August.

Earlier in her career, after seven years working in European politics, Amssoms headed the corporate affairs and communications function at McDonald’s Belgium for more than three years.