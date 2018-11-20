Revlon puts brand PR account up for review

NEW YORK: Revlon has put its global brand PR account up for review, according to an individual familiar with the process.

Lippe Taylor had been the brand AOR for several years, but it declined to participate in this process, according to a source, who said a handful of agencies were participating in the process with a decision expected this month.

A Revlon spokesperson declined to comment about the review.

Lippe Taylor president Paul Dyer said changes at Revlon and increased work for other clients prompted the agency to decide that "it was time to move on," adding that 2018 has been the biggest growth year in the agency’s history.

"So we’re needing to prioritize our efforts," he said. "We’ve enjoyed partnering with Revlon for more than five years, but with all the turmoil and client changes, we felt it was time to move on."

The last year saw a series of internal changes in Revlon’s comms department. In January, Revlon head of global public relations Victoria Ashley, who had worked at Revlon since 2014, left the company, according to LinkedIn.

Pamela Alabaster, former Revlon SVP of corporate communications and CSR, left the company in May, according to LinkedIn. She had joined Revlon in July 2016. Alabaster took a position the following month as senior adviser at Carol Cone on Purpose.

Anne Talley, president of the Revlon Global Brand, said she has also left the company. Former Revlon CEO Fabian Garcia, hired less than two years earlier to refresh the brand, departed early this year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Revlon reported net sales of $655.4 million in Q3, down 2% year-over-year. Its net loss of $11.1 million in the quarter was an improvement from the loss of $32.4 million in the prior year.