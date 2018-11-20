Goodbye, Blue Rubicon: Teneo removes all sub-branding across global business

Teneo has removed the sub-branding from all its global operations, making Teneo the name used for the business worldwide with the phasing out of established agency monikers, including Blue Rubicon, PRWeek can reveal.

The US-headquartered firm has been adding the 'Teneo' prefix to agencies it has acquired in recent years. Teneo's UK business was renamed Teneo Blue Rubicon in 2016 when it amalgamated London agencies Blue Rubicon, StockWell and Pendomer Communications - all acquired in the previous year - into one operation.

Irish agency PSG Communications, bought by Teneo in 2016, was subsequently renamed Teneo PSG. The same applied to Cabinet DN, the Brussels-based public affairs and strategic communications firm acquired in 2017. The company also bought Asian PR agency Ryan Communication in 2017.

All these businesses will now go by the one name: Teneo. The group employs 720 people in 18 countries, including the most recent openings in Johannesburg and Sydney.

Teneo employs 318 people in London, where it represents 24 of the FTSE100. The rebrand will mean no change to management in the UK, where it is led by chairman Fraser Hardie and CEO Gordon Tempest-Hay. Charles Watson remains international chairman of Teneo, covering everything outside of the US.

Blue Rubicon, which employed 225 people at the time of Teneo’s acquisition, was founded 18 years ago and was named Large Consultancy of the Year in the 2014 PRWeek UK Awards. Several of its major clients, including Tesco and RBS, remain with the UK business.

Recent UK work has included advising DMGT on the sale of its stake in Zoopla for £640m; advising Richemont on its $3.3bn (£2.57bn) acquisition of Yoox Net-a-Porter; and advising Aston Martin on its £4.3bn (£3.4bn) IPO, the largest flotation on the London Stock Exchange this year.

Teneo was founded in 2011 by former Financial Dynamics US chair and CEO Declan Kelly and Doug Band, the former chief counsel for ex-US President Bill Clinton, as well as Paul Keary, a former senior MD of FTI Consulting.

The group has grown rapidly in recent years off the back of acquisitions and its positioning as a global advisory firm to top business leaders. It operates across four 'pillars': strategy, financial, political, political risk, and campaigns.

Last summer, Teneo acquired Credo Business Consulting, a management consultancy firm with operations in London and Dubai.

Private equity firm BC Partners made an investment in the group in 2015. In subsequent years, reports in some newspapers had suggested a flotation of the business would be sought. Sources close to Teneo have refuted this as an imminent likelihood, however.

Teneo declined to comment.