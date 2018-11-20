Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

It’s the million-dollar question: What exactly is PR? And in layman’s terms, please. Help the industry figure it out this Thanksgiving season by making a video of you asking your family members to explain what PR is and what you do for a living. Then send it to us. We’ll choose our favorites and post them in a separate feature on PRWeek.com and on our social media accounts.

As is often the case with the Trump White House, an off-handed comment by the president has become a three-day story. Former military and intelligence officials are continuing to criticize President Donald Trump for calling retired Navy Admiral William McRaven "a Hillary Clinton fan" in an interview that aired on Sunday. The Republican National Committee has backed Trump’s claims that the architect of the bin Laden raid is a partisan Democrat.

The French government is pushing Renault to name an interim leader after the arrest of Carlos Ghosn. Analysts say the breakup of the partnership among Nissan, Mitsubishi, and Renault, in which the French government has a stake, is unlikely. Some marketing experts think Ghosn’s arrest is an opportunity for the automaker.

Well, this is awkward. White House adviser Ivanka Trump, whose father ran for president in part on the message of imprisoning Hillary Clinton for using a private email server for government business, also used a personal email account for work, according to The Washington Post. The White House said Ivanka Trump only used the private account while transitioning into her government role.

PhRMA spent and spent and spent during President Trump’s first year in office. The pharmaceutical lobbying group aimed tens of millions of dollars at conservative think tanks, patient advocates, and political groups as Trump blamed the industry for high drug prices. The group’s revenue was also up 68% in 2017 as it collected more dues from members, according to Axios.