Government coding consortium appoints agency to support media and messaging work

Centropy, a fledgling tech agency, has won the PR account for the Institute of Coding (IoC), a consortium tackling one of the Government's biggest priorities - raising the UK's level of digital expertise as part of its industrial strategy.

The firm, which was appointed after a competitive tender process, will promote awareness of the IoC’s recently launched £2.3m future projects fund, aimed at tackling the digital skills gap.

The agency, which has six staff and is based in Shoreditch, London, was established by former Hotwire board director Steven George-Hilley last year.

It will provide media relations and consultancy for the IoC on a retained basis, as well as media training and messaging development to support the IoC’s events and strategic partnerships.

The IoC, a consortium of more than 60 universities, businesses and industry experts to promote digital skills, was established by the Government earlier this year and given £20m in funding, which was matched by industry.

IoC marketing and comms manager Ruth Newell commented: "Centropy delivered an outstanding presentation, including some innovative campaign ideas, and clearly demonstrated a passion for technology during the competitive process."

She added: "We look forward to working with the team to raise awareness of the new courses and opportunities that the IoC is providing for people across the country."

George-Hilley, founder and chief executive of Centropy, and a former committee member of the Conservative Party's technology forum, said: "We're thrilled to be working with such an influential organisation, which is delivering practical solutions to tackle the UK's digital skills crisis.

"The IoC is working hard to drive diversity in the technology industry and widen access to critical skills, and we look forward to helping raise awareness of these opportunities in the media."

