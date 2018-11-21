Fire and rescue service launches campaign to prevent the SAME thing happening again

A chilling film, featuring an elderly man falling asleep as his smouldering cigarette drops onto a newspaper next to his chair, is part of a campaign launched by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) this week.

Fifteen people have died in smoking-related fires in Staffordshire since 2012, accounting for almost half (48%) of all fire-related deaths, prompting the comms team at SFRS to mount an awareness campaign being promoted on social media under the hashtag #SAME.

The acronym stands for Smoking, Alcohol, Mobility and Elderly – all identified by SFRS as factors in fatal fires based on data from the past decade.

The four-week campaign aims to raise awareness of what SFRS dubs the "four fatal fire factors", with another key message being that people should book a "Safe and Well" visit by the fire service for individuals they may be concerned about.

The SAME campaign first ran in 2016 and this year’s relaunch is using the tagline "The Fire Death Factors are the SAME again."

Short films highlighting each of the four factors will be promoted on social media over the coming weeks.





The key messages are also being displayed on a fire engine regularly used in North Staffordshire – a hotspot for fatal fires.

SFRS has also partnered local brewery Titanic to promote the campaign on beer mats in pubs.

Matt Gannon, SFRS comms officer, said: "Our statistics have clearly shown a continual re-occurrence of the same repeating factors that tragically can lead up to fire death."

He added: "We’re looking to encourage members of the community to share our messages on social media and to take action by booking a Safe and Well visit on behalf of a potentially vulnerable person [which] could save their life."

The latest drive to highlight the dangers of fires by looking at common risk factors comes just months after SFRS targeted young people with a 'Flames aren't games' campaign. Launched at the start of the school summer holidays, the aim was to stop teenagers from setting outdoor fires.

And earlier this year SFRS took a light hearted approach to remind people to get out and stay out in the event of a fire, releasing a music video with safety messages set to the tune of the 'Oompa Loompa Song' from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.



