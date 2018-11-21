Scottish comms chief seconded to national enterprise body

Little more than a year after being promoted to head of comms for the Scottish Government, John Booth is to join non-departmental public body Scottish Enterprise on a 12-month secondment as director of corporate affairs and marketing.

His new role at Scotland’s economic development agency begins next week and comes just months after the appointment of a new chief executive, Steve Dunlop, and amid an organisational transformation programme underway at the agency.

Booth spent three years working on local newspapers before starting out in government comms as a press officer for the Scottish Government in 1997.

He went on to several roles in the Scottish Government, including senior positions in corporate comms and marketing, and spent two years as head of comms for the Food Standards Agency in Scotland.

As head of comms for the Scottish Government, Booth led a team of 130 and was responsible for news as well as digital, corporate and internal comms.

His move to Scottish Enterprise comes after working closely with the organisation to promote Scotland as a place in which to invest, live, work and study.

Booth will be responsible for Scottish Enterprise’s comms and marketing teams, as well as the organisation’s engagement with government, parliament, stakeholders and employees.

He commented: "This is an exciting time to be joining Scottish Enterprise as it embarks on a long-term programme of transformation. Marketing, communications and strategic engagement are going to be critical to changing the internal culture and building external reputation. I’m inheriting a talented team of people and can’t wait to get started."

He added: "Economic growth is critical to Scotland’s future and Scottish Enterprise will be at the vanguard of creating, nurturing and building that growth."

