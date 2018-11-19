Breakfast Briefing: Nissan to dismiss chairman Carlos Ghosn after internal investigation

The carmaker reportedly found the executive under-reported his income by millions of dollars. Plus: Facebook's comms team is not happy with Sheryl Sandberg.

Nissan is moving to fire chairman Carlos Ghosn after an internal investigation by the automaker found he under-reported his pay by millions of dollars, as well as other "significant" misconduct. Ghosn has also been accused of using company assets for his personal benefit.

Facebook’s comms team is upset that No. 2 executive Sheryl Sandberg blamed it for retaining Definers Public Affairs, according to The Wall Street Journal. Sandberg is otherwise a hands-on manager of Facebook’s communications group, weighing in on even wording changes, according to the report.

When you thought public discourse couldn’t go any lower… President Donald Trump, who has been complaining the White House press corps lacks "decorum," referred to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) as "little Adam Schitt" on Twitter on Sunday. Schiff replied: "Wow, Mr. President, that’s a good one. Was that like your answers to [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller’s questions, or did you write this one yourself?"

Trump also made news this weekend in a Fox News interview, criticizing the admiral who led the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, and at a press event in California, saying that the state’s deadly wildfires are the result of a lack of the "forest raking" that happens in Finland. The Finns are said to be both bemused and baffled.

Florida is suing the two largest drugstore chains in the country. The state has claimed CVS and Walgreens oversold opioid painkillers and did not do enough to stop illegal sales. State Attorney General Pam Bondi said the chains "played a role in creating the opioid crisis."