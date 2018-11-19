Waitrose, Sainsbury's and Lidl among brands plugging in to social media Christmas spirit

High-street retailers are gaining plenty of mileage out of hijacking each others' Christmas ads with clever creative extensions.

Waitrose, Lidl, M&S and Aldi are some of the brands to take advantage of the brilliance of John Lewis and Sainsbury’s.

Last week, several brands created fun variations of the John Lewis ad. PR agency The Romans has also done a piece of Christmas creative for Twitter, featuring the 'real' @johnlewis.

A new Waitrose series fast-forwards through the John Lewis Christmas spot so that a family can enjoy Christmas treats sooner.

The creative, "Fast forward", was created by Adam & Eve/DDB, which was also the ad agency behind 'partner' brand John Lewis.

In the spot, a daughter shows her parents the John Lewis advert, enthusing that they are going to love it.

Much to her surprise, as soon as Elton John starts playing Your Song, the father rips the control away and fast-forwards the ad to the very end so that the family can enjoy a Christmas cake. The strapline – too good to wait – appears, despite the ad being "so emotional".

Lidl launched a riposte to Elton John’s piano present last week, pointing out that it sells more affordable keyboards for folks who can’t quite justify the cost of their grandmother’s piano at a department store that doesn’t usually sell them.

Just because you don’t have £872 to spend on a piano, doesn’t mean you can’t be the next Elton. #EltonJohnLewis pic.twitter.com/TakObmWfqr — Lidl UK (@LidlUK) 15 November 2018

Sainsbury’s has released a gem of a ‘behind the scenes’ creative for the unsung hero of its ad - arguably more brilliant than the original spot – and brands rival brands have latched onto it.

Meet ‘The Plug’ – a mockumentary clip about the film's plug that launched itself into a socket to power the Christmas lights.

"My costume’s (sic) the plug and it’s really cool. When I saw it I was like ‘this is confusing, I’m a plug!’," The Plug said.

Keeping The Plug’s role a secret from the light bulbs was one of the hardest things a plug has ever had to do and despite the lack of wriggle room, "you can kinda dance in it – but it’s a bit harder than usual," a young Plug Swayze added.

Getting into the socket was hard work – but The Plug’s mum thought he was the most adorable plug ever.

Aldi was quick to jump on The Plug, figuratively, by dressing up its own Christmas star – Kevin the Carrot – into a plug costume.

Meanwhile, M&S has also waded into #thepluglife head first.

These little treats are some of the clever and playful ways brands are getting more bang out of their buck this Christmas.