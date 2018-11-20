Your turn to explain: 'What the !?@$ is PR?'

As a PR pro, you're probably used to having to explain to people just what it is you do. Now, it's your chance to turn the tables.

As a PR pro, you’re probably used to having to answer Bob Slydell's famous question from Office Space. This profession is, admittedly, one that can be hard to describe to someone outside the industry.

Now, it’s your chance to turn the tables.

We want you to make a short video of you asking your parents, children, or family members to explain what PR is and what they think you do for a living, and send it to us. Then, we'll choose our favorites and post them in a separate feature here on PRWeek.com as well as on our social media. These mini-interviews can be conducted either in person (think Thanksgiving) or via video call.

If you need a little guidance, here's an example of one of the best submissions we got last year...

So what are you waiting for? Get filming!