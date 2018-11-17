Twitter UK comms manager takes new role at Netflix

Twitter UK communications manager Sam Hodges is leaving his role for a new EMEA-wide comms position at Netflix, PRWeek has learned.

Hodges (pictured), who joined the social media platform from the BBC in 2015, joins Netflix at the end of November as director of content communications. The new, London-base role will see him report to Netflix’s EMEA headquarters in Amsterdam.

It follows Netflix’s appointment of Facebook’s Rachel Whetstone as chief communications officer, based at its California HQ, in August.

Hodges’ role at Twitter was a new one when he moved to the company more than three years ago, initially reporting to Rachel Bremer, who was then comms director of EMEA.

He joined the BBC in 2010 and led all comms for BBC Television. He previously worked at Channel 4 and ITV in senior comms roles.

Hodges is listed in the 2018 PRWeek UK Power Book, and is fifth in the Power Book list of the most influential people in UK digital and tech comms.

Twitter and Netflix both declined to comment.