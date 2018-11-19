National Lottery going local in bid to win hearts and minds

A 'hyperlocal' campaign is to be waged by the National Lottery Promotions Unit (NLPU) in North East Wales to raise awareness among communities of the lottery's legacy in their area.

About £29,000 is to be spent on the grass-roots campaign, according to details of a tender document released by the government.

The tender is for a local PR campaign in Wrexham and Flintshire.

It details a contract that will start in December and end next March, with the NLPU seeking a provider "to deliver an innovative, high-impact, creative and insight-driven bilingual (Welsh and English) hyperlocal PR campaign".

This will "generate traditional coverage and digital impact at a local level (and national, dependent on the content) targeting the Local Authority areas of Wrexham and Flintshire", according to the document.







A key objective of the campaign, which will launch in January, is to "win the hearts and minds of people in Wrexham and Flintshire by showing them the impact National Lottery money has had in the locale".

It will also showcase the £101m of funding the National Lottery has provided for more than 4,600 arts, education, environment, health, heritage, sport and voluntary/charity projects within the two areas.

The successful agency will need to consider how the campaign can work for 18- to 25-year-olds, who "do not consume media in a traditional fashion and consideration should be given for bespoke activity in this area either through digital influencers, bespoke media partners or other targeted activity".

It is part of a wider shift to promoting the National Lottery’s impact on local areas, recently revealed by PRWeek.

The tender states that the campaign will use "powerful human interest stories from funded projects to provide evidence to our audience of how the National Lottery has changed life for the better in their community".

