Lambert, Edwards & Associates rebrands

GRAND RAPIDS, MI: Lambert, Edwards & Associates is rebranding, shortening its name to Lambert.

The name change is taking place just after the agency’s 20th anniversary. The firm also created a new logo and signage for its Michigan offices in Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Detroit, as well as its New York City location.

Owen Blicksilver Public Relations, an agency Lambert acquired in April, will retain its branding for a period of time, operating as "Owen Blicksilver Public Relations, a Lambert Company," said founder and CEO Jeff Lambert.

The firm said its prior name and acronym were getting stale and were too similar to the monikers of other PR and integrated marketing shops, as well as other professional services companies such as law and accounting firms.

Lambert said the agency brought in a branding expert to get an objective review of the change. The process took about six month, he said, noting that the "Edwards" in the name belonged to former partner Brian Edwards.

"Most firms drop names from the company name after that person is retired or dead," he said. "In this case I actually bought him out 15 years ago. He hasn’t been around for 15 years but was tied to the firm [in terms of] familiarity."

The company also said it has adopted a core set of values: tenacious, clever, playmaking, honorable, and team-based.

"We didn’t have older version of those," he said. "It’s part of the professionalism of the firm. In the past, we were all entrepreneurial, and we used that as an excuse for a long time that we didn’t need processes and operations that a bigger agency would have. Then we became a bigger agency, and in order to attract talent, we needed the sophisticated operations...that bigger agencies have. As we evolved, we had to grow up as an organization."

Lambert also said it won three accounts in the last quarter, including Green Giant Fresh, the fresh-food branch of Green Giant, in August.