GE promotes from within for new chief comms officer Jennifer Erickson

The last person to hold the top comms position at GE was Deirdre Latour

BOSTON: GE has upped Jennifer Erickson chief communications officer, filling a vacancy left since March 2018, effective immediately.

Erickson steps into the role, effective immediately, and reports to Linda Boff, chief marketing and learning officer. The last person to hold the top comms position at GE was Deirdre Latour, who worked at the company for 14 years.

Erickson is tasked with leading global comms at the industrial giant. Her remit includes internal and external comms, public affairs, executive comms, and PR, according to a release.

Erickson wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Most recently, Erickson was executive director of GE global comms, where she oversaw external comms, including financial comms, issues and crisis management, and executive comms, a statement said. She has served in the position since August 2015, according to her LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, she was global comms lead at GE Transportation.

Erikson worked at Motorola for 15 years before GE, a statement said. Her last position at the telecomms company was chief comms officer at Motorola Mobility. She was also VP of global comms prior to Motorola splitting into two companies, one for mobile devices and another for broadband and mobility solutions.

Latour left GE in March as the industrial giant restructured its business to focus on aviation, power, and healthcare.

When GE announced this plan in late 2017, newly minted CEO John Flannery was streamlining corporate and eliminating a quarter of its workforce. This included comms, which saw marginal cuts at the time.

In June 2018, Flannery announced GE was finished restructuring, shortly after the company was removed from the Dow Industrial Average and replaced by Walgreens Boots Alliance. In the lead up to that indignity, the company had suffered a series of losses. It has cut thousands of jobs and its dividend by half.

Since then, GE sold Middle River Aircraft Systems to Singapore Engineering Technologies and its rail business to Wabtech.

Other leavers include David McCulloch, the former chief comms officer for GE Power Digital who now leads comms at Bloom Energy, which went public over the summer. GE Power hired Greg Gibbons from Siemens as chief communications officer.