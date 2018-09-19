Breakfast Briefing: Amazon blows past web advertising expectations

Here’s an eye-opening number to start your day: Amazon’s web advertising services are expected to earn more than $4.6 billion this year, according to eMarketer. That’s up 60% from an earlier estimate in March. The projection would also mean Amazon has hurdled Microsoft for the third-largest share of the U.S. digital ad market, though still well behind Google and Facebook.

Messaging about the opioid crisis is an increasingly large part of political campaigns. Ads mentioning opioids have aired more than 50,000 times in 25 states since the start of this year, according to Kantar Media/CMAG. That’s a huge increase from this point in 2014, when one ad had aired on the topic in Kentucky.

What to watch today: President Donald Trump is set to visit North Carolina, which is recovering from flooding caused by Hurricane Florence. The visit is set for nearly a week after the president disputed the widely reported number of dead in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

Notable quote from Canaccord Genuity analyst Camilo Lyon: "We can comfortably conclude that the ad has had the intended effect of positively skewing Nike’s brand perception and likely providing a bump in sales." However, Nike’s ad starring Colin Kaepernick continues to see some local resistance. A Rhode Island town passed a resolution this week discouraging its departments from buying Nike products.

Finally, if you’re still innocently unaware about why Mario Kart was trending on social media on Tuesday, this link will definitely spoil your relative bliss. Let’s just say the classic video game and one of its main characters is getting a prominent mention in Stormy Daniels’ upcoming book.