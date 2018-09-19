In brief: Ex-Heineken comms chief moves into e-sports, Headland hires Brunswick partner, wins for Mango and Context

Comms veteran John Clarke joins Gfinity board, wins for Mango and Context, Headland hires Brunswick partner, and more from PRWeek UK.

Brunswick partner jumps ship

Rob Alexander has become a partner at Headland, where he will advise the agency’s clients on strategic planning, campaign development and execution, it was announced today.

Alexander has spent the past two years as a partner at Brunswick, where he developed campaigns for clients such as Barclays, BHP and BT.

His background also includes senior roles at J Walter Thompson and TBWA\London.

Alexander is the latest high-profile hire at the financial PR, corporate comms and public affairs agency in recent months, following former Downing Street head of strategic comms, Ben Mascall, ex-Finsbury UK CEO Mike Smith and Ed Young, a former Tesco corporate comms chief.

Gfinity appoints former Heineken comms boss to its board

John Clarke, former head of global comms at Heineken N.V, has joined e-sports platform Gfinity as a non-executive director, the company announced yesterday.

Prior to joining Heineken in 2010, Clarke held senior leadership, corporate affairs and marketing positions within The American Express Company and Burson-Marsteller Public Relations.

The audience for e-sports is expected to reach half a billion globally by 2021 and Garry Cook, executive chairman, Gfinity, commented: "I am delighted to welcome John to the Gfinity board. His consumer communication and commercial expertise will prove invaluable to the next phase of Gfinity’s growth."

New network to support part-time staff

Two thirds of part-time workers feel isolated and struggle to make professional connections, a new report has warned.

These issues can have an adverse impact on businesses and companies need to do more to realise the potential of staff who work part-time, it says.

The research, released yesterday by flexible working specialists Timewise, has prompted the organisation to launch the PowerFlex Network - Britain’s first-ever cross-business network to support middle and senior management part-time and flexible workers.

Context PR wins PR brief for healthcare technology company Distec

Healthcare technology solutions provider Distec has appointed specialist technology PR agency Context to deliver a comprehensive public relations campaign, focusing on driving awareness of its offerings across the healthcare technology and business markets.

The brief includes promoting new and existing partnerships, product enhancements and Distec’s attendance at the UK Health Show 2018.

Noel Sheppard, director of Distec, said: It's great to find a PR agency that is invested in technology and offers real value, providing thought-provoking content that keeps us visible to our influencer network."

Luke Dampier joins KL Communications

Luke Dampier, former senior PR executive at Janus Henderson Investors, where he was responsible for UK media relations, has been appointed as an account manager at financial PR firm KL Communications.



He is managing a five-strong team and is working on the agency's accounts for clients such as Evenlode, SYZ Asset Management, and Winterflood Business Services.

Jamie Legg, partner at KL Communications, commented: "Luke brings a wealth of experience to KL, having worked in house for a large global asset manager running media campaigns for a broad range of investment funds. His knowledge of the investment industry and media contacts will be invaluable as we develop our unique proposition."

Mango PR wins Powder Byrne account

Luxury holiday company Powder Byrne has appointed Mango PR to handle its PR and communications within the UK, after a competitive pitch process.

Travel specialist Mango PR will be responsible for strengthening consumer awareness around the brand and communicating news and developments for the 2018/2019 ski season and beyond.

Simon Meeke, managing director, Powder Byrne, commented: "Throughout the pitch process they demonstrated a thorough understanding of the Powder Byrne brand, as well as strong creative and strategic thinking."

Sarah Curra, chief executive at Mango PR, said: "We look forward to shaping a strategy for the company at this exciting stage that cuts through to the most powerful media."

Toast PR to handle eczema book launch

Manchester agency Toast PR has been appointed to launch The Beauty of Eczema - a self-help book and online community aimed at empowering people living with the skin condition.

It has been tasked with generating media coverage and online engagement around the book and forthcoming interactive programme, as well as helping to drive sales and sign-ups.

The Beauty of Eczema brand is the brainchild of certified health coach and natural chef, Camille Knowles.





Eczema sufferer Jade Jagger and dermatologist Dr Tim Clayton have been recruited by the agency for the launch of the brand, taking place today (19 September).