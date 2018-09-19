Police capitalise on success of BBC's Bodyguard with snap social campaign

Counter-terrorism police have launched a snap social-media recruitment campaign off the back of hit BBC1 drama Bodyguard, with thousands of engagements from tweets issued by @TerrorismPolice.

The series, about a troubled bodyguard tasked with protecting the Home Secretary (stars Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes, pictured above), attracted 10 million viewers for its first episode last month – making it the biggest new British drama in more than a decade.

Its success has prompted the comms team at Counter Terrorism Policing UK to exploit the popularity of the show to raise the profile of its work and promote a career in policing.

Some tweets have been aimed at reminding people of the work done by counter-terrorism police, such as this one:





Whilst you are watching #Bodyguard on @BBCOne, our teams around the UK are currently working hard to keep the public safe.



If you see or hear something suspicious trust your instincts and ACT by reporting it in confidence: https://t.co/AZvXoV84Qg #ActionCountersTerrorism pic.twitter.com/cxOqFk9Npv — Counter Terrorism Policing UK (@TerrorismPolice) September 9, 2018



Others have promoted policing as a career option. This tweet is one example:

Are you tuning into #Bodyguard on @BBCOne tonight? ???



Working in Counter Terrorism Policing offers specialist roles across the UK and abroad. If you think you are up to the job take a look at our vacancies here: https://t.co/rFauvPvbpd#ActionCountersTerrorism pic.twitter.com/p7tHMceZyL — Counter Terrorism Policing UK (@TerrorismPolice) September 9, 2018

And some tweets have provided simple explanations of the various police acronyms used in the TV series, such as this one:

Our guide to police acronyms on @BBCOne’s #Bodyguard:

"IC4/6" - Identity Code. The suffix relates to the apparent ethnicity of the person, for example "4" relates to someone of South Asian origin. These codes were introduced in the 1970’s to assist in police radio communications. — Counter Terrorism Policing UK (@TerrorismPolice) September 16, 2018

Tweets referring to the show have resulted in thousands of retweets, likes, or comments, with more than 3,000 engagements to date.

And there have been more than 4,500 clicks through from Counter Terrorism Policing UK’s Twitter and Instagram accounts to its careers page, as well as media coverage prompted by a report from the Press Association about the social-media campaign tagged to The Bodyguard.

Deputy assistant commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, commented: "Our social-media engagement with the BBC's 'Bodyguard' has clearly urged thousands of people to visit both the Met and CT Policing's recruitment pages over the last few weeks."

He added: "By using social media as a recruitment tool, we hope to attract a younger, more tech-savvy audience, whose skills will ensure we're ready to face the evolving threat as it moves ever closer to a virtual online space."

Using the show’s profile to drive engagement has been praised by comms professionals.

Great to see @TerrorismPolice capitalising on the popularity of #Bodyguard to promote awareness of their work. https://t.co/RIaAmwZVn6 — Kristian Ward ????‍?? (@KristianWard29) September 16, 2018

