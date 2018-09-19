Watch: Heathrow Airport CEO talks about the value of PR and comms

In the interview, Koray Camgoz, PR manager for the CIPR, asks the chief executive how important PR advice is when making long-term strategic decisions for Heathrow.Holland-Kaye explains that Heathrow was rated as one of the worst airports in the world a decade ago and that that impression still lingers in the minds of some international travellers, despite now being rated as one of the world’s top ten.

He continues: "Being able to communicate how we have changed to a global audience is hugely important and that is where public relations and communications generally becomes of strategic value to us and in managing our reputation and encouraging people to choose us from all over the world as the hub of choice for travelling through Europe."

Elsewhere in the interview, Holland-Kaye is asked about what advice PR practitioners can provide, which other specialisms cannot.

He also names Heathrow’s expansion campaign as an example of how PR and comms has impacted key business decisions.

The CIPR series will also feature interviews with Lawrence Slade, chief executive of Energy UK and Penny Fox from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.