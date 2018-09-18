MHP to advise on health and retail PR for tech firm Virtualstock

UK technology company Virtualstock, which is helping the NHS and retailers including John Lewis, Argos and Sainsbury's on digital matters, has appointed MHP as its retained health and retail PR adviser.

Virtualstock’s cloud-based solution, The Edge, helps retailers by innovating supply chain procedures. As well as providing its services to six of the UK’s top 10 retailers, the company also works with the NHS, helping hospital trusts to deliver financial efficiencies. Under the brand Edge4Health it enables hospital staff to order products and services from a single marketplace.



The Virtualstock account was previously held by Cubitt Consulting.

The team at Engine-owned MHP tasked with promoting Virtualstock’s technology across the retail and health sectors is led by Andrew Jaques, executive chairman of MHP Capital Markets; Simon Hockridge, director, Capital Markets and Rachel Rowson, head of health innovation.

Jaques said: "The consumer landscape is undergoing a major structural shift, not least due to the impact of online retail, and businesses are having to adapt to a new environment. Virtualstock’s solution helps retailers to navigate these changing dynamics and we are delighted to have been chosen to advise them on communicating their story as they embark on further growth."

Virtualstock CEO Andrew Mills: "We are delighted to have appointed MHP as our PR advisers. Not only are they first class players in corporate communications, but their creative approach to, and track record of, building corporate reputations will be key for us as we grow. We much look forward to working with the team."

The account win follows MHP's appointment by Nationwide Building Society last month to a corporate and public affairs brief, following a six-way pitch; and a financial PR brief for The Restaurant Group.

The agency’s retail clients including Young’s, Dunelm, Mothercare and JD Sports; while those in the healthcare space include Align Technology and Bayer Healthcare.