Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

How well do you actually know the PR industry? It’s time to put your thinking caps on for the PRWeek U.S. 20th anniversary quiz. The 15-question quiz will be live for the next three days on PRWeek.com, testing your knowledge about industry history.

And the Emmy goes to...steaming services, over and over again. Monday night’s Primetime Emmy Awards were a triumph for Netflix and HBO, which won 23 statuettes apiece. HBO’s "Game of Thrones" won Best Drama Series; Amazon’s "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" took home Best Comedy Series. And WHOAAAA! (read that in Fonzie’s voice, please), Henry Winkler won his first Emmy in four decades in TV.

Tweets do have consequences. Elon Musk is being sued by the cave diver who helped to save a youth soccer team from a cave in Thailand in July. Musk alleged on Twitter that Vernon Unsworth is a pedophile and later dared him to file a lawsuit over it. Unsworth did that, suing for defamation in California, with another legal action expected in the U.K.

An ultra-high-stakes hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee has been set for Monday, just weeks before the midterm elections. Both Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who has accused him of sexual assault decades ago have said they are willing to testify.

And you thought your summer vacation was expensive. SpaceX has unveiled the identity of the first "space tourist": Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who is tentatively scheduled to fly around the moon in 2023. He also wants to take eight artists from around the world with him on the trip of nearly a week.